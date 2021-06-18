STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru cops collect Rs 10 lakh fine in three days for lockdown violations

Pertaining to the cases against vehicles, the police official explained that there are certain people who are moving around the city during lockdown hours.

Published: 18th June 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel keep vigil on SP Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | EXPRESS

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the city is going through the unlock period in phases, cops are not only noting down the details for violators, they are also booking cases against them. Traffic cops are stopping people on roads and are physically penalising them, taking photographs and sending notices. 

In just three days, the police have collected Rs 10,24,750 as penalty. A senior police official told The New Indian Express, “The amount collected is going to the state exchequer and only helping improve the economy. The amount is less as many are let off with just a warning, but looking at the rising violations, the penalty will only rise in the coming days.”

The department has now decided that sufficient time has been given to people to understand the gravity of the situation and further on, leniency will not be shown to anyone anymore. The official said that those not adhering to the guidelines will be dealt with sternly. 

In the last three days, the city police have in total registered 5,312 cases, of which 20 are under National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), 3,818 are against people not wearing masks and 1,494 are against people for maintaining social distance. 

The official explained, “The cases under NDMA Act are against commercial establishments, where certain units are open, which are not listed under the Unlock 1. These are at present large commercial units and restaurants. Cases against small shops are still being compiled and notices will be slapped soon.”

Pertaining to the cases against vehicles, the police official explained that there are certain people who are moving around the city during lockdown hours. “So far, cases for not wearing a helmet and seat belt have not been included yet. Once that is done, the list will be longer. Last year, people complained that police treated citizens in an inhumane manner, but we are just trying to warn people now. But looking at the rising cases, we need to be stern again.”

