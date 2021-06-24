STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru cops seek body warrant for man who injected poison in friend's arm causing amputation

The mother of the boy had approached Chamarajpet police to demand legal action against Manoj. He is currently in the Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara after he was involved in a bike theft case.

Published: 24th June 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 03:20 PM

Police said they will interrogate him on Friday over the case (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chamarajapet police have sought a body warrant for a habitual offender who had allegedly injected a poisonous substance into his 17-year-old friend's arm at a birthday party. The victim's arm had to be amputated days after he attended the party.

The mother of the boy had approached Chamarajpet police to demand legal action against Manoj alias Huva, 21, who is said to be a volleyball coach. He is currently in the Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara after he was involved in a bike theft case.

A senior police officer said that based on a complaint, they have sought a body warrant of Manoj and will interrogate him on Friday over the case.

The mother claimed her son, a Class 10 dropout, had attended Manoj's birthday party on May 3. Around 11 pm, he returned home and a few days later, his right elbow was swollen. He was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where doctors said the arm would have to be amputated to remove the poisonous substance. She said her son revealed that Manoj had dissolved unidentified tablets in water and injected the solution during the party.

"We have verified medical reports and further action will be taken against the accused," the police officer added.

