Gokak brothers eye Council route for Lakhan Jarkiholi

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Despite having three MLAs in the family, the Jarkiholi brothers are now keen to field their youngest sibling, Lakhan Jarkiholi, in the MLC election from the Belagavi local bodies constituency in January 2022. As Lakhan is not as popular as the three MLAs in his family, it is apparently getting difficult for the Jarkiholis to give him a push via electoral politics.

Ever since the BJP leaders met him in Gokak, seeking his support, the brothers are said to be making all efforts to get the BJP to field him in the Council polls. Several associates of the Jarkiholi brothers have suggested that they field Lakhan as an Independent candidate if he is denied a BJP ticket. "Facing the Council elections is not new for the Jarkiholis as current MLA Satish Jarkiholi won as MLC twice from Belagavi local bodies constituency in the past.