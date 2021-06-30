STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Slang and the city

Two comedians came together to bring out a funny video on the famous sounds of Bengaluru, which has now gone viral with over 70,000 likes

Published: 30th June 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Abishek Kumar B

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Super guru”, “Dude I had this startup idea”, “put one scene”, “maga”... If you live in Bengaluru, chances are you’ve used these phrases in a conversation or been at the receiving end of it at the very least. An Instagram video called Famous Sounds of Bangalore captures these quintessential Bengaluru moods and moments in a short and sweet clip that has now garnered over 70,000 likes. The creators behind this – comedians Nirmal Pillai and Abishek Kumar B – put out this video as part of their sporadic series, which previously covered similar editions for Chennai and Kerala.

Pillai recalls how Kumar and he got together to collaborate on a short sketch about wedding videographers when the idea for this series came to them. Both Chennai-based, the two were standing outside Pillai’s house when they heard a vegetable vendor and started mimicking the dialogue they often say. “We both enjoy comedy and improv so we spontaneously decided to shoot a video about the famous sounds of Chennai, and of course, the vendor had to be a part of it,” says Pillai.

Just as the two suspected, the video struck a chord with people and got 60,000 likes, which then made way for another edition on famous sounds of Kerala (with over 1,40,000 likes). Bengaluru seemed to be the obvious choice for the next video but Pillai was hesitant, having had more lived experience of Chennai and Kerala. “I told Nirmal a video on Bengaluru would definitely work because this city is a cultural hub. There are people outside Bengaluru too who would relate to it,” says Kumar, who besides being the winner of Comicstaan Tamil, is an actor as well. Surprisingly, despite having never lived in Bengaluru longterm, the two manage to nail the accent and slang of the city.

Both Pillai and Kumar have family in the city, which made them frequent the city often, besides also spending some time here for their internships. “Even if you stay in Bengaluru for a week, the city and its vibe manage to stick on and the accent stays. Besides, we also did our research by reaching out to people we knew here to get the pronunciation and references right,” says Kumar, who has some Tamil movies lined up. Pillai’s day job involves him being a product designer for a Bengaluru-based company, and the 23-year-old is hoping to shift here after his vaccination.

“This city seems like the perfect place to transition from college to adult life,” says the comedian, who also guest hosted a segment for Netflix’s social media page. Having started these videos during the lockdown last year, Pillai has found them to be a good escape in these times. Calling it his “creative lifeline”, he says, “If it weren’t for these short videos, I would have gone crazy. It gave me something to look forward to.” So what can fans expect next from the two? “Maybe a similar video on famous sounds of Andhra. Something to close off the South India series,” says Kumar. To watch the videos, visit @ theabishekkumar and @mahlyf_ mahrules on Instagram

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp