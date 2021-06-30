Two more tree parks in Bengaluru to open Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kadugodi and Kannamanagala tree parks — developed under Mission-2022 and envisioned by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to improve the living conditions in the city — will open for citizens from June 30. While the Kadugodi tree park has been carved out of a reserve forest and has been developed by Karnataka Forest Department, the Kannamangala tree park has been created by the Horticulture Department. The Kadugodi tree park is spread across 22 acres, of the 177-acre reserve forest.

“It has been created near the IT park and Metro line. The area faced a lot of threat due to rising urbanisation. By creating a tree park on a portion of the reserve forest, we have been able to create awareness on its importance and protect it from future loss. Now, the park will draw many people who will help us in conservation efforts, just like in Turahalli,” said a forest department official. It houses many endemic and medicinal plants. Each tree also has a unique QR code affixed on it, which when scanned will provide details on it.

Created in East Bengaluru, it houses over 8,000 trees of endemic and endangered species Along with the CM, Forests Minister Aravind Limbavalli will also inaugurate mini Lalbagh in Mahadevapura’s Kannamangala on June 30. The unique feature of this area, apart from the gym and children’s play area, walking and jogging tracks, is the 2,000 coconut trees, which have been brought in from different parts of the country.