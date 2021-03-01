STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
206 latest model i-phones worth Rs 2.75 crore, car seized at airport from US couple

A car, a Maruti Ertiga, waiting at the airport parking area to ship this consignment by road to Hyderabad was seized.

Published: 01st March 2021 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 12:22 AM

206 latest model i-phones were seized by Airport customs. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By S. Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the biggest ever seizure of phones at the Kempegowda International Airport, 206 latest model i-phones were seized by Airport customs officials from a couple, both US citizens on Saturday. A car waiting at the airport to take this consignment to Hyderabad by road was also seized by the Air Intelligence unit, said highly placed airport sources.

The couple, who had reached KIA at 3.30 am via an Air France flight (AF 194) from Paris has been arrested and produced in court. They are remanded in judicial custody till March 12. 

A top official said, "This is biggest  seizure of phones we have ever done. The phones were the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models and their total value is  Rs 2, 74,19,400. Scanning of their check-in baggage resulted in the seizure. A total of 37 debit and credit cards used in the purchase have also been seized."

Without divulging another official said the man was 50 years and the woman 42 years. They had both travelled from Mumbai to the US on Feb 13 to buy the consignment there and had used the cards, he added. 

A car, a Maruti Ertiga, waiting at the airport parking area to ship this consignment by road to Hyderabad was seized under Section 115 of Indian Customs Act 1962. 

The act states, "Any conveyance or animal used as a means of transport in the smuggling of any goods or in the carriage of any smuggled goods shall be liable to confiscation, unless the owner of the conveyance or animal proves that it was so used without their knowledge."

