Police bust racket, seize drugs worth Rs 4 crore

During interrogation, the two gave out names of two other Nigerians who were also allegedly involved in peddling drugs, identified as Usman Muhammed and Lokondo Londja Emmanuel.

Published: 06th March 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant looks at a haul of drugs that were seized during raids, at the Commissioner’s Office in Bengaluru on Friday | Vinod Kumar T 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of their investigation into the drug menace, the East Division police have arrested three foreigners on charges of peddling drugs, and seized ganja and cocaine worth Rs 4 crore from them.An officer said that based on credible information, a special team had nabbed a couple of suspects when they had come to Nagawara service road on February 26 to distribute drugs among some celebrities. Police had nabbed two Nigerians identified as Ugochukwua Harrison Aghabanti, a resident of Veeranahalli, and John Nonso of Agrahara Layout, and seized 350 grams of MDMA crystals, 4 grams cocaine, 82 ecstasy tablets, seven mobile phones, and two two-wheelers.

During interrogation, the two gave out names of two other Nigerians who were also allegedly involved in peddling drugs, identified as Usman Muhammed and Lokondo Londja Emmanuel. On Thursday night, police learnt that the two were coming to sell drugs, and set a trap. Usman managed to escape, but police chased down Lokondo, who was carrying 526 LSD strips, 200 grams cocaine, 2.7 kg of MDMA, and 1,939 ecstasy tablets. A car and two scooters were seized from his house. 

Nonso had also confessed that he was in contact with a couple of celebrities, including Mastan Chandra, and they found technical evidence of the duo being involved in peddling. So police raided Chandra’s house on Friday.Mastan along with an accused, Keshav, used to organise parties in pubs, hotels, resorts and apartments. He allegedly sourced drugs from the arrested foreigners, inviting them to attend parties too. 

Drugs
India Matters
Comments

