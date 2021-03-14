Newb view: FF7R

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With no preamble, I find myself in Midgar as Cloud. Cloud’s starter weapon is a sword disproportionate to his stature.

By Anusha Ganapathi
BENGALURU : I have long since thought very highly of the Final Fantasy  (FF) series. I associated FF in the league of other big games by famous Japanese studios, games that I dare not play like Dark Souls. It was not for me. It was forbidden. I wasn’t gamer enough to play Final Fantasy. I am not worthy of reviewing a series that held such high regard in gaming culture clout. I would sound stupid trying to write my take on something as fancy as Final Fantasy. My glass barriers held until ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ released for FREE on the PlayStation store.

With no preamble, I find myself in Midgar as Cloud. Cloud’s starter weapon is a sword disproportionate to his stature. While it looks shiny and powerful, the dimensions make me doubt its efficacy. “Is a giant rectangle going to provide the right aerodynamics for last minute smacks?”, I wondered. Although Midgar is but a letter away from Nordic ‘Midgard’, it is clear that we are eons ahead. FF7R is set in a cyberpunk era, much like Cyberpunk 2077.

As I am not the pro gamer who typically reviews and finishes Action RPG games like FF7R, I use Cloud’s hair as a baseline to judge gameplay. It moves while he moves = the game has great graphics! It was clear that the developers had focused on aesthetics in the remake. Combat is fluid, the inter-character transitions seamless, and so are the lights, the sounds, and the music. It successfully distracts me from the constant stream of uninteresting dialogue.

My review concludes that combat is good, it has depth. Combat in FF7R requires you to think fast, and consistently. It makes the experience stay fresh. How strong are your enemies? Can they be stunned by spells, or would an overpowering attack do? Do you have the MP to heal yourself with an item? Will you be weakened by constant attacks, while the enemy simultaneously dodges your moves? However, also ask yourself: Will you have to pay attention to the dialogue at some point to get good at the game? 

As I break out of my  newb-ness by playing FF7R, I start to demand more from games. While the universe of Midgar is fascinating, Cloud and his friends’ stories do not appeal to me so far. Will I finish FF7R? Probably to prove a point (that I am a true gamer now). However: 6/7 for a truly enriching remake edition.

Anusha Ganapathi
(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

