M Visvesvaraya Terminal's connectivity to Bangalore City station still an issue

Aware of the lack of connectivity to the terminal, auto drivers at the Baiyappanahalli Metro station demanded Rs 200 to ferry this reporter to the place, located just 1.2 km away. 

Published: 15th March 2021 07:22 AM

Sir M Visveswaraya terminal is a new station being constructed with amenities like an airport in Old Byappanahalli

Sir M Visveswaraya terminal is a new station being constructed with amenities like an airport in Old Byappanahalli. (Photo| Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal is expected to help in relieving the congestion at KSR as well as Yeshwantpur railway stations, apart from facilitating running of new trains. However, it is crucial to create accessibility to the terminal. 

Aware of the lack of connectivity to the terminal, auto drivers at the Baiyappanahalli Metro station demanded Rs 200 to ferry this reporter to the place, located just 1.2 km away.  Urban transportation expert Sanjeev Dyammanavar said, "Both the State and the Railways need to ensure proper connectivity, say in 100 days, so that the public can use the terminal. A second entry through the NGEF side needs to be put in place."

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express that three solutions are being assessed. "A skywalk connectivity from Baiyappanahalli Metro station to the new terminal is under consideration. It will be easy to construct and will not cost much," he said.

A travelator on the lines of those in airports would help but such a long travelator is not practical, the MD added. 

"BBMP has proposed an elevated rotary from Mukund Theatre to the terminal.It is technically feasible but challenging to construct. The 2-lane foot over bridge being built here could be expanded to a four-lane one," he said. Neither the Railways nor the BBMP responded to queries in this connection.

