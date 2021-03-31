Flyers stranded as taxis halt services to and from Bengaluru airport after driver's suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flyers were stranded outside the Kempegowda International Airport since early Wednesday as all taxi services stopped operations. This was to express solidarity with a state-run taxi driver who passed away this morning at a hospital after his suicide bid on Tuesday. The state transport corporation is running additional Vayu Vajra buses to and from the airport to assist passengers.

Upset over the dip in his income due to fewer trips being operated, Pratap, 35, of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) immolated himself inside his car in the 'Arrivals' pick-up point outside the airport on Tuesday evening. He was admitted in a critical condition in Victoria Hospital and succumbed to his burns at 1.45 am on Wednesday.

Tanveer Pasha, President, Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association, confirmed the development. “We have stopped all services to the airport as well as within the city from Wednesday morning following yesterday’s tragic airport incident,” he said. Asked about the possibility of resumption of operations, he said, “We are presently holding talks with the Principal Secretary. A decision will be taken during the meeting.”

A top official of BMTC said that they were running 15 additional buses to and from the airport. “We already operate 75 buses to and from airport. These 15 additional services are expected to operate between 80 and 100 trips today,” he said.

Airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited, in a statement, said, “BIAL is working with the relevant authorities and airline partners to manage the situation related to the non-availability of taxis to and from Bengaluru airport. We are coordinating to make passengers aware of the situation to enable them to plan their travel - by BMTC bus or personal transport.”

It also asked the public to contact these numbers or ids for updates: Twitter: @BLRAirport or feedback@bialairport.com or 080 2210 2001.

A representative of 'Go Pink' cabs, an all-women taxi service, confirmed they were not operating services in the aftermath of the incident on Tuesday evening. Ola sought some time to respond to the issue while KSTDC did not respond to repeated calls.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)