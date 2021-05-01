Bengaluru Asst Sub-Inspector falls victim to COVID-19 on line of duty

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among the 6,750 Bengalureans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 is an Assistant Sub Inspector of Kodigehalli police station. The death of 57-year-old Nanjappa, the only one to lose his life in the 900-plus strong police force in the North East Division, is particularly tragic as he was engaged in the task of ensuring public adhered to COVID safety norms issued by the government.

Nanjappa breathed his last at 4 am at Akash Hospital, Devanahalli on Friday.

He had completed three decades in the police force and lost his life in the line of duty, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East, C K Baba. He bemoans that public ought to be more responsible in these dangerous times. "It is the refusal of a section of public to co-operate with regulations put in place for their own safety that is making us deploy cops on the streets to enforce them. The ASI was posted on duty at the Kodigehalli check post last week to ensure public were being Covid safe on the streets,’’ he explains.

It is likely that Nanjappa caught the virus there. He tested COVID positive on April 26 and was given his first dose of vaccine after it. "He battled for his life for four days and succumbed on Friday morning. We tried to help in whatever manner we could but just could not save him. It is traumatic for all of us as his death was totally unnecessary" Baba added.

Nanjappa is survived by his married daughter and a 25-year-old son Gunashkage. His colleague ASI Ranganathan, is among those who were working with him at the station until last week. He said, "Nanjappa told me that he somehow wanted to complete his son's marriage this year. Unfortunately, that wish remains unfulfilled. "

Kodigehalli Inspector, K Jagadeesh, recently posted here said he knew him for a brief while. "I have worked him for just 20 days and can say he is a sincere, hardworking cop."

Writer at the station Ramesh said, "Najappa was a friendly person and had no problems with anyone as far as I know. He was a Head Constable at this same station 5 years ago and was posted at Sanjay Nagar after that. He returned to Kodigehalli after he was promoted as ASI," he said.