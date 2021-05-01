STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work begins on cremation ground at Mavallipura

For the past few days, local residents of Mavallipura had been protesting against the decision.

Published: 01st May 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Police and Revenue officials visit the Mavallipura landfill site to inspect and start preparations for an open-air crematorium | Express

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decision to convert the Mavallipura landfill for open cremation of Covid victims gained momentum on Friday, with work on construction of pyre platforms going on in full swing amid huge police presence. According to officials, it is expected to be readied by Saturday.

At present, the abandoned landfill at Mavallipura village in Shivakote gram panchayat in Bengaluru Rural is being readied for burning 50 bodies per day, and 18 platforms are being constructed for open cremations. BBMP officials said that with heavy rush and delays at the existing crematoriums, it has become necessary to create additional space and infrastructure to cremate Covid victims.

Even as BBMP justified its decision and invoked the Disaster Management Act in the wake of mounting criticism, Mavallipura residents are scared of contaminated PPE suits and ash being dumped at the site. They say given the past record of BBMP, they can neither trust the civic body nor believe their assurances on proper disposal of ash.

In a notification dated April 28, Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta stated that Covid incidents in Palike limits are increasing by the day, and “...under the Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, it is ordered with immediate effect that the solid waste management landfill at Mavallipura will be used to cremate those who have died due to Covid-19. Further, if anyone comes in the way of, authorities can initiate action against them as per provisions of both the laws.”

For the past few days, local residents of Mavallipura had been protesting against the decision. “Just 500 feet from the cremation platforms, vegetable crops are grown, and the smoke and ash from burning pyres will settle on the crops. Revenue Minister R Ashoka visited the place today but wouldn’t talk to us. What about our safety? Nothing has been done to address our health issues or even provide safe drinking water,” they said.  

