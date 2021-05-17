STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Finding her own truth

In her film Colors: White, city-based Bharatanatyam dancer Savitha Sastry talks about standing true to her beliefs and pursuing them despite criticism 

Published: 17th May 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Savitha Sastry

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The world celebrates International Dance Day on April 29, but for city-based Bharatanatyam dancer Savitha Sastry, every day is a celebration of this art form. Sastry is riding the wave of success of her film Colors: White, which was released on YouTube two weeks ago. She describes the second film in her colours trilogy as her artistic autobiography. 

The trilogy juxtaposes the colours of the national flag with the position of women in society. She chose white for herself because they represent truth and peace. The first film Colors: Green was released on September 25, 2020. The film’s protagonist – Sastry – talks about her own difficult journey in Bharatanatyam. When she started, she told mythological stories in classical dance, but she soon started to feel trapped in a box. When she tried to evolve her own style, there were many critics who thought she was questioning a system. It was “not an easy journey” when she tried to create something of her own from the existing knowledge she had. 

“When you are learning something that is ancient, you don’t question this knowledge. But with dwindling audiences, and people losing interest in classical dance, it was a wake up call for me to find out what has changed in the audience,” says Sastry, adding that she was aware that there was a risk. The short film has also managed to catch global attention. It won the best director award at Paris Play Film Festival, France, it was among the finalists for best short film at the Lisbon Film Rendezvous, and was also nominated for best international narrative at the Toronto Film Festival.

Filmmaker A K Srikanth, who also happens to be Sastry’s husband, received the best director award for the film at Rosarito International Film Festival, Mexico. Srikanth says his primary focus in the movie was the narrator and the objective of the movie. “The movie was an elegant way of storytelling through Bharatanatyam, and while directing, I tried to make sure not to drift away from that,” says Srikanth. 

Many might assume that being a dance movie, the film caters to a niche audience, but according to Srikanth, it could be the story of ‘every Indian woman’. “The idea, concept and even the meaning of the colour is based on Indian philosophy, so it won’t be difficult for people to understand it,” Srikanth says, adding that the idea was to reach out to a larger audience.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Savitha Sastry Colors WHite
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp