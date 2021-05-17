STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Frequent power cuts put home patients in Bengaluru at risk

“Power supply, which went off at 4.30 pm on Wednesday, was restored to some extent on Thursday and completely at 11 am on Friday.

Published: 17th May 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Image for representational purpose only

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Recurring power disruption in Indiranagar I and II Stages, with a massive 14-hour outage earlier this week, left residents in dismay. The bigger fear is that such power cuts will put the lives of patients, who depend on oxygen concentrators, at risk. Dr N V S Krishnan, a paediatrician who lives on 1st Main Road, was among those affected.

The BESCOM line on CMH Road
was damaged due to infrastructure
work by other agencies | Express

“Power supply, which went off at 4.30 pm on Wednesday, was restored to some extent on Thursday and completely at 11 am on Friday. By then, the ice for the vaccines I had stored to be administered to children had melted,” he told The New Indian Express.  

He also knew two patients who were using oxygen concentrators and had suffered due to the power disruption. “I called up the Bescom helpline 1912 at least 40 times. Clubbing it with a Covid helpline has ruined it as there were only automated responses. Reaching out through WhatsApp and email did not help,” he said. There is a transformer on the road which turns dysfunctional even at the slightest shower, and a long-term solution is needed, Dr Krishnan said.

Aga Sultan, a consulting engineer, pointed out that with the rise in Covid cases, every third or fourth house may require an oxygen concentrator. “What happens if power goes off for hours like this? This is alarming and requires urgent redressal,” Sultan said.

Assistant Executive Engineer, E-6, Manjunath said the problem occurred after the Bescom line got damaged at four places due to BBMP TenderSURE work as well as OFC cable work done by Reliance Jio on Old Madras Road, CMH Road, 100-ft Road and opposite ESI Hospital. “We have rectified the problem for now,” he said. BBMP Executive Engineer Geetha claimed that their white-topping work had no connection with Bescom and hung up abruptly. Reliance Jio could not be reached.

BESCOM linemen down with Covid too
While some of the residents were sympathetic that Bescom was working on skeletal staff, as numerous linemen are down with Covid, others were concerned about the old electrical infrastructure. Assistant Executive Engineer Manjunath said that six out of 14 linemen and two engineers in-charge of the area were infected with Covid, and they were doing their best to help the residents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru power cuts
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp