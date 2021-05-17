STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Living on hope: Vasu Dixit hopes his song 'Mere Khuda' will help people through these tough times

Musician Vasu Dixit on his emotional attachment to his new song Mere Khuda

Published: 17th May 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Greek philosopher Plato had once said, “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.” These words still hold true for many, including singer Vasu Dixit. He hopes that his latest song – Mere Khuda – released on May 14 will help people through these tough times. 

The events that made the song a reality still make Dixit emotional. It was written by Ustad Abdul Rashid Khan in 2013 and gifted to him. “My wife Bindhumalini is a disciple of Ustad Abdul Rashid Khan saab, and I visited him sometimes. Once, I sang one of my songs to him. He blessed me `100 and as a return gift, he gave me his words for Mere Khuda and asked me to compose it. It was rare for him to ask someone to compose his writing,” says Dixit.

The next two years went by with no result. Although Dixit was emotional about the song, it was also a great responsibility. The Ustad passed away in 2016 and it was only much later that he was able to compose a tune for the song. The music simply “flew”, Dixit says.

In 2018, he recorded the song in his studio and shot it too. Unfortunately, the hard disc with the audio and video recordings crashed, leaving him with only bits and pieces of the material. And then they worked on it again. 

Asked why he released the song only now, despite his emotional attachment to it, Dixit says, “This is a song I feel world needs right now. I hope, during these difficult times, the song touches someone on a deeper level, the way it did for me.”  

He has never performed this song at any of his corporate shows, where he feels people will not ‘feel the song’. To capture that sense of innocence in the song, he brought in a part where children sing the lines after him. 

Mane Concert
For Dixit, music is reason enough to celebrate. His virtual Mane concerts (home concerts) are a classic example of that. “Why do you need a festival or occasion for your family to get together? People are staying indoors due to the lockdown. Since music is what I can give people, I’ve decided to go ahead with my mane concerts idea, where families can get together and listen to me,” he says. It is not priced and people can offer him whatever they please.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vasu Dixit
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp