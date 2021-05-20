STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid treatment centre opens at airport, for public too

A panel of doctors, including Dr Naresh Shetty, Dr Nandakumar Jairam and Dr Alexander Thomas, would provide technical assistance. 

A view of the COV-AID@BLR Covid treatment centre at KIA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 150-bed oxygenated Covid-19 treatment centre at Kempegowda International Airport, billed COV-AID@BLR, was launched virtually on Wednesday by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, during his visit to the airport. 

The facility, located near the Cargo Terminal of the airport, is open for the public as well as employees from the airport ecosystem, said an official release from airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited. 

“The facility is designed to treat patients who are asymptomatic, with mild hypoxia, and be a transit oxygen delivery centre. It will provide treatment for patients requiring oxygen support until they are able to get admission in a hospital,” it said. 

“Treatment at COV-AID@BLR would be free of cost, while charges for medicines, tests and self-arranged ambulance would be borne by patients,” the release said. 

Patients can get admission by contacting the nodal officers Sannappaiah (9448116661) and Dr Sanjay (9538279991) or the 24x7 helpdesk on 9148670158/ 9148706158. Admissions can also be done with recommendation from a Referral Hospital. 

Comments

