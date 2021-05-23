STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cooperate during home checks: BBMP chief

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staffers have started the exercise of door-to-door surveys to check on vaccination and testing.

Published: 23rd May 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a BBMP staffer monitors cases at the Covid war room | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staffers have started the exercise of door-to-door surveys to check on vaccination and testing. But citizens are not cooperating, claiming that they do not want to get tested or vaccinated, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta revealed on Saturday.

He said the exercise has been undertaken to take stock if there are adequate facilities for home isolation and to check on primary and secondary contacts. “But people are not coming forward. This should not be the attitude,” he said. Gupta was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of a 100-bed Covid Care Centre, set up by the Indian Army in the military compound on St John’s Road, Ulsoor. 

On the need for shifting patients from CCCs and triaging centres to hospitals immediately, Gupta said software modulations to the bed allocation portal were being discussed and worked upon, where patients will be treated as directly preferred to hospitals, when referred from these centres, skipping the process of calling 1912. 

Gupta added that the 100-bed CCC will have 40 oxygenated beds. Arrangements in all CCCs have been made to have dedicated oxygen beds, round-the-clock doctors and nurses and ambulance services to shift patients. 

Each CCC and triaging centre is also connected to hospitals to shift patients immediately. On compensation for civic workers who died due to Covid-19, Gupta said that last year, an insurance scheme was introduced, but this year, the government has decided to give them Rs 10 lakh each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru BBMP
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp