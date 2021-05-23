Cooperate during home checks: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staffers have started the exercise of door-to-door surveys to check on vaccination and testing. But citizens are not cooperating, claiming that they do not want to get tested or vaccinated, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta revealed on Saturday.

He said the exercise has been undertaken to take stock if there are adequate facilities for home isolation and to check on primary and secondary contacts. “But people are not coming forward. This should not be the attitude,” he said. Gupta was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of a 100-bed Covid Care Centre, set up by the Indian Army in the military compound on St John’s Road, Ulsoor.

On the need for shifting patients from CCCs and triaging centres to hospitals immediately, Gupta said software modulations to the bed allocation portal were being discussed and worked upon, where patients will be treated as directly preferred to hospitals, when referred from these centres, skipping the process of calling 1912.

Gupta added that the 100-bed CCC will have 40 oxygenated beds. Arrangements in all CCCs have been made to have dedicated oxygen beds, round-the-clock doctors and nurses and ambulance services to shift patients.

Each CCC and triaging centre is also connected to hospitals to shift patients immediately. On compensation for civic workers who died due to Covid-19, Gupta said that last year, an insurance scheme was introduced, but this year, the government has decided to give them Rs 10 lakh each.