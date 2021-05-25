Gomala land for jumbo corridor inspected

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To reduce man-elephant conflict and strengthen the jumbo corridor along Bannerghatta National Park, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath, along with his team, inspected gomala and revenue lands in Anekal and Jigani. He undertook the inspection drive on the request of the forest department to strengthen the corridor. “The habitation needs to be identified.

There is revenue land, gomala land, encroachments and habitations, which are being noted. The report will then be prepared and submitted to the government for final decision,” Manjunath told Express.

He added that in some cases, land has been granted by the government to people and some are vacant, which need to be verified with records. Earlier on May 20, he had conducted a field visit and had interacted with the locals and tribals of Hakki Pikki colony to take stock of ground reality.