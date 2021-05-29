STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five-in-one wearable device developed in Bengaluru to monitor vitals of cardiac patients

The director of Jayadeva Hospital Dr CN Manjunath said the device has been installed in Covid wards as well as non-Covid ICUs

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A five-in-one wearable telemetric device is being used to monitor the vital parameters of Covid and non-Covid cardiac patients at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research. The device developed by Cardiac Design Labs is named "Padma Vitals".

Dr Anand Madanagopal, founder and CEO of Cardiac Design Labs, says he and his team under the guidance of Dr S Jayaprakash, electrophysiologist, devised this remote monitoring system, which gives all the vitals such as ECG, heart rate, respiration rate, spo2, body temperature and BP.

"It is a versatile design to be used in hospitals or at home to monitor patients. It has been installed in various government and private hospitals across the country," Madanagopal said.

Meanwhile, the director of Jayadeva Hospital Dr CN Manjunath said the device has been installed in Covid wards as well as non-Covid ICUs. "We have installed this device to monitor their vital parameters on doctors' mobile phones whether they are in hospital or even from home which helps in decision making and treatment protocols too. It will also generate the vitals trend report for the duration of monitoring," he explained.

The study was done at Jayadeva to show the accuracy compared to current ICU monitors.

