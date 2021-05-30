STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP to take aerial route in fight against Covid

Published: 30th May 2021 06:49 AM

The American Champion Scout aircraft that will be used to spray an organic disinfectant over parts of the city | SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A method which has been tested in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, to reduce Covid-19 cases, will now be tried in Bengaluru from Monday, where an American Champion Scout aircraft carrying around 100 litres of organic anti- microbial solution will fly over Shivajinagar, City Market and Majestic from 8 am to 10am spraying organic disinfectant.

The activity is being taken up by Aerialworks Aero LLP and Sugardhana Organic Antimicrobial and the aircraft will take off from Jakkur Aerodrome. The spraying will be done for three days and the aircraft will fly at an altitude of 300- 500 m above the ground.

Revenue Minister R Ashok, who flagged-off the aircraft on Saturday, said it was being done on pilot basis and based on the results from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the Health Department, it will be extended to the entire city. The government is open for all kinds of solutions and trials which will help in reducing Covid-19 cases, he said.

Karthik Narayan, CEO of Sugardhana said, the solution is citrus fruit-based with oil extracts and bio-enzyme as base. He said that in Tirunelveli, the same solution was sprayed for nine days and a 33% reduction in cases was seen by the municipal administration there. Last year, the BBMP had sprayed chemical disinfectants in the city in an attempt to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Captain Murali Ramakrishna, who specialises in executing such large scale spraying operations, will fly the aircraft. The two liquids that will be used are Sugardhana Organic Anti-microbial Concentrate and Airlens Minus Corona, a chemical-free human safe sanitisation system.

