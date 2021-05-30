STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spraying disinfectant from low height violates aviation norms: Experts caution BBMP

A BBMP official told TNSE that an American Champion Scout 8G-CBC aircraft took off from Jakkur on Saturday and they will be doing aerial disinfection from a height of 500 feet.

Published: 30th May 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Lockdown, Bengaluru

Shops closed during the lockdown in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the BBMP has launched an ambitious project to aerially spray organic disinfectants over the city’s congested areas, starting from Jakkur in North Bengaluru on Saturday, aviation experts raised questions about carrying out the exercise from a low altitude.

A BBMP official told TNSE that an American Champion Scout 8G-CBC aircraft took off from Jakkur on Saturday and they will be doing aerial disinfection from a height of 500 feet in 2-3 areas over the next three days.

Aviation experts point out that flying at a low height of 500 feet is dangerous and is prohibited by law. An extract from the DGCA rule book Series C Part 1 reads, “Except when necessary for take off or landing, or except by permission of the Director General a VFR flight shall not be flown over the congested areas of cities at a height of less than 1,000 feet above the highest obstacle within a radius of 600 metres from the ground.’’

When contacted, Joint Director General, DGCA, Ravi Krishna said, “We will look into this.’’ DGCA Chief Flying Officer Vivek Chhabra said, “We have already instructed Bengaluru DGCA to look into the matter.‘’

“Low flying is prohibited because of safety concerns and, in densely populated areas like Bengaluru, an accident can be dangerous”, an expert said.

When contacted, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, “We have given them permission to spray from the air. But the height is not regulated by us. They have to specify the height at which they are flying to the DGCA. If they fly low and violate DGCA rules, then the DGCA shall hold them accountable.’’

