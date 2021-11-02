STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise

Most of them are psychosomatic cases triggered by sudden death of actor Puneeth at a young age

Published: 02nd November 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s death at 46 due to cardiac arrest has triggered panic among youngsters and even elders, who have been making a beeline for hospitals for cardiac checks.

Though it was a public holiday on Monday, doctors at various hospitals saw a three-fold increase in patients rushing to emergency with complaints of chest pain, burning sensation, arm pain, etc. 

“At Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru alone, we saw 1,500 OPD patients on November 1 till afternoon and in Mysuru there were another 1,000 patients. Normally, we see about 75 cases in an emergency, but on Sunday we saw 550,” said Dr CN Manjunath, director of Jayadeva Hospital.

Doctors across several hospitals agreed that it was not only youngsters, but even the elderly felt they had to go for a quick check-up. Dr Pradeep Kumar D, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “There have been at least a three-fold increase to the emergency room as well as OPD. People are coming with complaints of chest pain, and evaluations, such as ECG, echocardiogram, TMT tests and cardiac enzymes like troponin, are done. Some enquire about coronary CT angiography.”

It was only a knee-jerk reaction for many, while several patients had only psychosomatic symptoms, the doctors said.

“There were many patients who didn’t have any cardiac-related issues, but anyway came with complaints. This is mostly panic that has set in after watching TV continuously on Puneeth’s death and also due to viral messages on WhatsApp asking people not to ignore or neglect such pains,” Dr Manjunath explained.

While most visitors were in their 40s, Dr Abhijit Kulkarni, Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, said, “It is not just now. Even after the deaths of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Siddharth Shukla, we saw such a rush. On the night Puneeth died, our emergency was filled with patients coming in with cardiac-related complaints,” he said.

However, Dr Rajpal Singh, Director and Interventional Cardiologist, Fortis Hospitals, said, “Although a declared public holiday, I had a busy, full OPD on Monday with more than half of them being walk-in young patients concerned about their heart condition.”

Doctors said such a panic reaction won’t help. Instead, people should go for a thorough yearly check-up and maintain a healthy heart. One should eat a healthy diet, maintain an ideal body weight, stop smoking and exercise regularly.

“Moderate-intensity exercise, like brisk walking or jogging, for 45 minutes a day at least six days a week is recommended. People doing more rigorous exercises should get themselves evaluated by doctors with an ECG/echo and, if required, a TMT,” said Dr Pradeep said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar Cardiologists
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp