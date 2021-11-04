STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Finding calm in that chatter 

I’m sure most of you will understand the importance of leisure, because it’s only when you have leisure that you learn.

Published: 04th November 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Jiddu Krishnamurti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: I’m sure most of you will understand the importance of leisure, because it’s only when you have leisure that you learn. The meaning of that word ‘leisure’, according to a very good dictionary, means not having any occupation, at the time when we are talking over together. Not to be occupied all the time, psychologically, physically or intellectually, just have plenty of leisure so that one can learn.

That’s really the meaning of a school, where one can learn easily, without conflict, when your mind is not occupied with so many other problems. So I suggest that you should not be occupied, that your minds should not filled with problems, anxieties, occupations, trying to solve problems. We are here to actually experience leisure, so that when we talk over things together, the mind is not occupied, not chattering, and is experiencing enough leisure to understand and learn.

There are two types of learning: either memorise what is being said, which is what most of us call learning, or learning through observation and therefore not storing it up as a memory and then looking, observing through memory. I’m going to explain it. As we said, there are two types of learning: one is to learn something by heart so that you store it up in the brain and act according to that knowledge, skilfully or not skilfully. That’s what most of us do.

When we go to school, college and university, we store a great deal of information called knowledge, and according to that knowledge act, beneficially for oneself or for society, skilfully or incapable of acting, simply, directly. That’s one type of learning, with which we are all very familiar, which we do all the time. Every experience is stored as knowledge, and acted according to that... action taking place according to that knowledge. So that’s very clear; I expect most of us, it is so.

Then there is another kind of learning, which probably you’re not quite accustomed to, because we are such slaves to habits, to tradition, to every form of conformity. There is the other type of learning, as we were saying, which is to observe. Observation implies, to see without the accompaniment of previous knowledge; to look at something as though for the first time, afresh. And if you observe things afresh, then there is not the cultivation of memory, because each time you observe, and through that observation you learn, store it up as memory, then the next time you observe you are observing through the pattern of memory, therefore you see never anything fresh. Right? 

So, as we were saying, leisure is extraordinarily important – not to have a mind that is constantly occupied, constantly chattering. Because it’s only in that unoccupied mind a new seed of learning can take place. Which is entirely different from the memory, cultivating memory, storing up as knowledge and acting from that knowledge. As we were saying, there is another kind of learning, which is to observe - the tree, the skies, the mountains, the beauty of the mountains, the light among the leaves.

And that observation if stored up as memory will prevent the next observation being fresh. You get this point? It’s quite simple. That is, if you observe your wife or your girlfriend or boyfriend, if you observe, can you observe without the previous recording of the incidents and all the rest of it, in that particular relationship. If you observe or watch the other without the previous knowledge, then you learn much more. 

-Jiddu Krishnamurti

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp