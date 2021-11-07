STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
131% increase in flyers at KIA

Across the country, a total of 6.36 crore passengers have flown in the last six months, compared to the 2.24 crore during those months in 2020.

Kempegowda International Airport (File | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The latest Air Traffic Report by the Airports Authority of India has shown a huge spike in flyers across airports in Karnataka, for the first half of the fiscal year, in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. Across the country, a total of 6.36 crore passengers have flown in the last six months, compared to the 2.24 crore during those months in 2020.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has recorded a 131 per cent increase in flyers this year, as 55,60,468 flyers were recorded in the period from April to September 2021, as compared to 24,01,170 in the six months in 2020. Of the passengers who have taken flight this year, 3,26,535 are international flyers, while the count of domestic passengers stand at 52,33,933. 

