STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

125 years on, Minto keeps vision clear

It is now an internationally acclaimed eye hospital,” Dr Sujatha said.   Infrastructure was upgraded in 1961 with 200 beds, and PG courses were also started here in 1962.

Published: 09th November 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Shriram BN

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minto Ophthalmic Institute aka Minto Hospital, which had its beginnings in a tiny clinic in Chickpet in Bengaluru, and then shifted to a small lodge in Lalbagh, is celebrating its 125th anniversary. 

Dr Sujatha Rathod, hospital director, traced the history of Minto. “On November 9, 1886, the hospital started as a dispensary called ‘Bangalore Eye Hospital’ in a small building in Chickpet. In 1903, the foundation stone for the administrative and in-patient block was laid by Sree Krishnaraja Wadiyar Bahadur and was expanded in 1917 to a 100-bed hospital.

It is now an internationally acclaimed eye hospital,” Dr Sujatha said.   Infrastructure was upgraded in 1961 with 200 beds, and PG courses were also started here in 1962. In 1981, the hospital was upgraded as the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology. The hospital, which started with treating nine patients, is now patronised by more than 1 lakh patients every year from Karnataka and neighbouring states.  

The hospital has the biggest paediatric ophthalmology unit in Karnataka.  During the plague outbreak in 1898 in Bengaluru, it was used as an isolation hospital. Now, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospital is actively involved in handling patients to treat Mucormycosis (black fungus) cases.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp