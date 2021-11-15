STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Maternal mortality up, infant mortality down in Yadgir 

While MMR rises to 81.67, IMR decreases to 5 per 1,000 live births

Published: 15th November 2021 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has gone down, while the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) has increased in Yadgir distric

The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has gone down, while the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) has increased in Yadgir distric

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has gone down, while the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) has increased in Yadgir district, reveals an internal district document prepared by the state Health Department for the Common Review Mission (CRM).

CRM, conducted every year by the Health Ministry in various states, undertakes a rapid assessment of various health parameters under the National Health Mission (NHM). The New Indian Express has accessed the document, which reveals that the infant mortality rate dropped from 9.8 per 1,000 live births in 2019-2020 to 6.5 in 2020-21 and further to 5 in 2021-2022, which is a good sign. But on the other hand, MMR figures rose from 74.51 per one lakh live births in 2019-2020 to 75.30 in 2020-2021 and further to 81.67 in 2021-2022.

Dr Rajkumar N, Deputy Director (Maternal Health), Department of Health and Family Welfare, however, said that MMR has not increased overall in the state. These figures are based on internal indicators and the actual numbers are awaited from the Sample Registration System report of the Union Government, he explained.

MMR is calculated by dividing the number of maternal deaths out of the total live births multiplied by one lakh. “The denominator has not been calculated properly this time as lesser deliveries were recorded. This is because data entry operators were deputed for Covid duties. Moreover, we lost 200 pregnant mothers to Covid. However, MMR has reduced in the state,” Dr Rajkumar added.

He said infant deaths are not recorded properly as many of them take place at home and do not come to the notice of the authorities. Only the infant deaths in hospitals get recorded. “Overall, Karnataka is doing well both in terms of IMR and MMR as training has been given to health workers and infrastructure improved. We have Maternal and Child Health wings to specially cater to them,” he added.

The document attributed maternal deaths in 2019-2020 and 2020-21 to postpartum haemorrhage, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, severe hypertension and eclampsia. Around 40 per cent of maternal deaths were in the age group of 18 to 25, 30 per cent were in the 31-39 age group and 20 per cent in the 26-30 age group. Infant deaths in 2019-2020 and 2020-21 took place due to asphyxia, pneumonia, sepsis, diarrhoea, fever and deaths within 24 hours after birth.  

How numbers are calculated

IMR is calculated by number of infant deaths in the first year of life divided by number of live births multiplied by hundred

MMR is calculated by number of maternal deaths divided by number of live births multiplied by one lakh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infant Mortality Rate Maternal mortality
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp