Three Bengaluru-based groups make it to Facebook’s community accelerator programme

The flagship initiative of the social networking giant is designed to help communities develop leadership skills and maximise their community impact.

Published: 15th November 2021 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook logo (File Photo | AP )

By Sanath Prasad
BENGALURU:  A group that guides women on travel; a community that advocates new-age parenting; and a section that connects city women with entrepreneurs. Bangalore Women Power, Adventure Women India and Moms of India — were recently recognised by Facebook at the first edition of the Community Accelerator Programme. The flagship initiative of the social networking giant is designed to help communities develop leadership skills and maximise their community impact. This also includes an eight-month mentorship session. The three groups were picked out of 13,000 groups from across the world. 

The community leaders believe that empowerment and networking have been central to connecting various like-minded people across the country. Adventure Women India is a women-only community that shares and exchanges relevant travel advice. Founded by Minal Mathur, the group has over 14 lakh members. “The community bridges the gap between adventure and women. We aim to encourage women to experience travel upon the advice and guidance of fellow women,” says Mathur.

From helping mothers pursue their passion while they navigate motherhood to helping them open up about domestic violence, Moms of India advocates the need for new-age parenting that is transparent and independent. Started in 2016 by social media influencer Erum Saeed, the community comprises over 2 lakh members. “The idea is to give mothers me-time to realise their own identity. It aims to connect mothers from the same city,” says Saeed, who is attending weekly sessions on leadership skills and community maximising.

Bangalore Women Power, founded by Swati Gorantyal, operates on the principle of ‘Women for Women’. So far, over 3,000+ homepreneurs and small businesses have been able to showcase their products and services through this community.

