STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In four hours, 4 cm of rain batters Bengaluru

In less than four hours up to 8.30 pm on Monday, Bengaluru received 4 cm of rainfall.

Published: 16th November 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Two men walk through heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday evening | Nagaraja Gadekal

Two men walk through heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday evening | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In less than four hours up to 8.30 pm on Monday, Bengaluru received 4 cm of rainfall. Accordingly, the weathermen have also issued a yellow alert of heavy rainfall for the next four days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 40.2 mm rainfall (4 cm), while the HAL Airport recorded 21.6 mm (2 cm). This was sufficient to bring Bengaluru to a standstill.

As Bengalureans were stranded across the city amidst the rain, those in low-lying areas were badly affected owing to water stagnation -- especially in the area behind Banaswadi railway station, Bagalkunte, Guraguntepalya, Nelamanagala, Tumakuru Road, Koramanagala, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and other parts of the city.To make matters worse, the BBMP Control Room was not reachable for citizens as the phone lines had got disrupted due to the sudden downpour.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told The New Indian Express that directives have been given to officials of the control room to avail a SIM card, so that a phone can be kept handy to ensure citizens’ grievances are addressed. Also, instructions have been issued to ensure that there are no problems or untoward incidents.

 IMD Bengaluru Director in-charge Geeta Agnihotri informed that most parts of the state, including the Ghat sections, Coastal and South-interior Karnataka will experience heavy rainfall for the next four to five days because of the formation of multiple systems. Under their influence, a yellow alert has been issued in most parts of Karnataka for the next few days. 

Geeta said the city on Sunday had received 1 mm rainfall, while the HAL Airport had recorded 2.4 mm of rain. The international airport, however, recorded 36 mm rainfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru Heavy rains
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp