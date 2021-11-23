STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 3 kg gold seized from Sri Lanka flyers

According to airport sources, the group landed at Kempgowda International Airport by a flight operated by Sri Lankan Airlines around 10.30 pm on Saturday (November 20).

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

The smuggled gold

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An attempt by a ten-member gang, including eight women, from Colombo to smuggle over 3 kg of gold into Bengaluru by concealing it in their bodies was foiled by the Air Intelligence Unit of Airport Customs. The total worth of the gold, concealed in the form of paste in their rectum, is around 
Rs 1.52 crore. 

According to airport sources, the group landed at Kempgowda International Airport by a flight operated by Sri Lankan Airlines around 10.30 pm on Saturday (November 20). “They were intercepted following suspicious behaviour on their part. The total gold recovered from them is 3066.55 gram,” a source said. 

Due to non-operation of flights between India and Sri Lanka due to Covid, gold smuggling from the island nation had temporarily stopped. “The smuggling used to be frequent pre-Covid and it has restarted now with the resumption of flights,” the source added. 

