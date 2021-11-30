STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Talking travel 

Suitcases are packed, and hotels, private villas are booked. After a quiet 2020, Bengalureans are heading out this holiday season with a vengeance
 

Published: 30th November 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

A shot of Ladakh

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After more than a year of being cooped up at home, Bengalureans are ready to go just about anywhere. Be it to local spots or international destinations, people are game for them all. As 2021 comes to a close, people are planning year-end vacations. And travel bookings have skyrocketed. In fact, according to reports from online travel company EaseMyTrip, there has been a 450 per cent jump in advance bookings for Christmas week when compared to the same period last year.

Sunset in Goa

For those looking at domestic travel, places like Kashmir, Goa, Leh and Srinagar are top preferences. Travel agents are finding them to have the highest rise in year-end advance bookings. “Maldives and Dubai are the most preferred international destinations. The Middle East is a popular destination this year-end as flights and hotels are running with almost full capacity,” explains Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, adding that the Expo 2020 in Dubai is one of the major reasons for the hike.

Travel agents have also seen significant contributors to the growth of travel due to the ongoing wedding season. Pre-pandemic, the average duration of stay was about three days. Now, it is 4 to 5 days. “We’ve been seeing an increased demand for private properties such as villas as customers find them more secure and safe during these unprecedented times,” says Pitte. 

Daniel D’souza, president and country head, SOTC Travel company, says that with the onset of the honeymoon season, travel has picked up tremendously. “Egypt and Turkey are often enquired about. With Singapore and Mauritius opening their borders, and the honeymoon season going on, we are seeing an uptick in queries from various segments. In fact, Nepal and Sri Lanka have been garnering interest as well,” he says. 

Making this year’s travel plans different are not just travellers but also marathoners. Gauri Jayaram, founder of Active Holiday Company, says, “All the hotel prices are significantly high as we are currently contracting for our 2022 marathon groups. The prices are anything between 30 to 50 per cent more than in 2019.” She adds that corporate events like conferences, events and conventions are back, 
causing high demand with limited supply. 

For the working class, the hybrid work structure or work-from-home option has been a boon. Travel blogger Tapash Kumar Sahu says that workcations are still trending. “You just need good Wi-Fi and as long as work gets done, you don’t have to worry about leave. Planning such trips around the weekend is the best option,” he says. Airbnb is most preferred these days, says Sahu, adding, “While air travel is good for long distances, wherever possible, driving down in one’s own vehicle is preferred.

This way, you can carry more things, move around from one location to another and feel safe.” For the year-end plans, the blogger points out that though people are travelling to hotspots like Goa, they are still finding private properties to stay at so as to avoid the crowd. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp