School rush: BMTC adds 100 more buses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will be operating 100 additional services from October 4 to accommodate the growing rush in buses. This is in addition to the existing services. Currently, BMTC operates 4,953 buses.

The corporation adopted the wait-and-watch policy to gauge the increase in demand for buses based on tickets collection, bus passes, and on-ground officials. BMTC conductors told TNIE that the rush was seen during peak hours ever since schools reopened in August. What made the situation worse for one section was the heavy increase in traffic and road work being carried out in the city, which led to a delay in the arrival of buses. This meant that passengers who were to travel in three different buses ended up taking the first bus that arrived, they said.

In a statement, the corporation stated that the government eased restrictions, and academic sessions have started for classes six and above, including degree and post-graduation. Schools from classes six to 12 began in full capacity from October 1. An official told TNIE that there are plans to increase the number of air-conditioned buses which currently totals 43 buses. Meanwhile, a conductor said that they were asked to be lenient to students should they show their school fee receipt or ID card, or old pass.