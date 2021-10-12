Midday meals in Karnataka begin on Oct 21

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Primary and Secondary Education department has decided to start midday meals in schools from October 21. The decision was confirmed by Education Minister BC Nagesh on Monday. Nagesh confirmed to TNIE that districts have been ordered to begin preparations.

He stated that if approval is given to start the scheme for students of Classes I to V, they too will be beneficiaries of the scheme. In rural areas, several schools have 10-30 students and if students are divided into three rooms, the scheme can be implemented easily, Nagesh added. In the meantime, Classes I to V are the only ones yet to start physical classes, and are likely to return to campuses on October 21. Nagesh said the chief minister will call for a meeting after Dasara to discuss the matter. The department is also awaiting SOPs from the health department.

Fee regulation committee

The education department has already begun discussions on the fee regulatory committee that has been the demand of parents of students, said Nagesh.

No reduction in syllabus

Nagesh said that no content in textbooks will be trimmed or added this year as the curriculum has already been set. Meanwhile, he said there is a demand for addition of the contribution of Mysuru Maharaja who had a powerful military in Karnataka.