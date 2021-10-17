Two Bangalore Metro stations at KIA to be ready by Dec 2024

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will build two Metro stations inside Bengaluru Airport on the KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) line, by December 2024. The line will pass through 17 Metro stations of Benniganahalli, Horamavu, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara, Veeranna Palya, Kempapura, Hebbal, Kodigehalli, Jakkur Cross, Yelahanka, Bagalur Cross, Bettahalasuru, Doddajala, Airport City and KIA Terminal.

This Phase-2B Line runs 38.44km and was given the green signal along with the Outer Ring Road Line for a total cost of `14,788 crore by the Union Cabinet in April this year. One of the Airport City Metro stations will be partly elevated, and the other one will be at grade, while the KIA Terminal Metro station, an underground station, is for flyers.

BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez told TNSE, “We are confident of completing it by December 2024. The tender will be awarded soon.” Hyderabad-based Nagarjuna Construction Company has emerged as the lowest financial bidder.

The BMRCL will be spending Rs 800 crore to lay the Metro lines to the last two stations in KIA. Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, B L Yashvanth Chavan said, “BMRCL will lay the viaduct and tracks to connect the line to the last two stations which fall within the airport’s premises.

The unique aspect of both the ORR line and Metro line is that we will use the U-girder technology for the viaduct, which will help us complete the job faster than the segmented box girder technology.” Giving details of the proposed Metro stations, a senior official said, “After the Metro line from Doddajala station crosses the toll gate leading to the airport, it will take a right turn and have a small elevation and then run at grade level on the Major Arterial Road. The station would be located near the existing cargo complexes,” he said.

The second Metro station will be at a level below the ground, for which BMRCL will dig 4 to 5 metres deep. “A box will be built using ‘cut and cover’ technology which will house the station and platforms. Adjacent to it, BIAL will build a multi-transport hub, running to four storeys with a sprawling parking complex,” he said.