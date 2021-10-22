STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transformers to stay, Bescom says no funds

Out of 5,946 installations, 3,196  have been replaced in the city

The exercise of replacing old transformers is being done in a staggered manner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transformers blocking pedestrian paths are here to stay for some more time. Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) which had started the exercise of replacing the existing ones with smarter ones, has put the project on hold due to a fund crunch. 

The transformers were being changed to ensure there are fewer power outages and pedestrians walking on footpaths are safe.  The exercise was taken up based on a survey by BBMP, Bescom and police officials. The survey was conducted in locations with high-density corridors, including pedestrian movement and load. Out of a total number of 5,946 transformers in the city, 3,196 have been replaced and 2,750 are yet to be changed.

Bescom officials said though the target to replace the remaining transformers is six months to one year, progress has been slow due to fund constraints. “The exercise is being done in a staggered manner. Wherever there is an urgent need, like in populated areas, priority is given to those locations. Moreover, people’s demand to change transformers is also rising, but due to the paucity of funds, work is slow,” the official said. 

According to Bescom’s old tender rates, the cost of replacing one transformer is Rs 5.05 lakh and so far, Rs 161.44 crore has been invested.  The city administration and Bescom are also working on how to include the exercise of changing transformers under the Smart City scheme. Officials and experts state that the exercise will not be economical, but will ensure that the same footpath is not dug open twice, and all work is done in coordination. 

Bescom Managing Director Rajendra Cholan said, “The plan is to replace all transformers across the city and it is being done in a staggered manner.”  Experts, however, point out that this is a long pending work that is still not completed. “If this is done, the problem of power outages, maintenance issues and blasts or errors in home appliances will not arise. But every government department has the same tale of financial issues. Politicians announce schemes, but there’s no follow up on how it is being implemented. This needs to be addressed immediately so that after the city target is achieved, focus can shift to outskirts and highways,” said experts working with the government.

