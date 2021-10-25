STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru startup among the winners of IAF drone contest

A total of 154 teams had registered for the competition conducted in line with the central government’s “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” initiative.

Published: 25th October 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

IAF Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

IAF Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based start-up Newspace Research and Technologies Private Limited was among the three firms that won the “Mehar Baba Swarm Drone Competition” conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

IAF Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Sunday, October 24, 2021, presented awards to Newspace Research and Technologies Private Limited (Best Swarm Architecture), Team Delhi Technological University-Flair Unmanned Systems Private Limited (Best Communication Architecture) and Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Private Limited from Anna University, Chennai (Best Drone Architecture), at IAF station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

A total of 154 teams had registered for the competition conducted in line with the central government’s “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” initiative. The competition was named after Late Air Commodore Mehar Singh, a legendary pilot who was the first to land in Srinagar with his Dakota aircraft in 1948 with Indian troops. The IAF provided mentoring, compensated the design and development cost of the prototypes.

Demonstration
Wing Commander KR Srikant of the Team Dhaksha said, “The drones are capable of identifying targets and striking them. The payload carrying capacity will depend on the mission requirements. The drones have been tested up to 100 km, and have the endurance to fly for over three-and-half hours.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Newspace Research and Technologies Private Limited IAF drone contest Atma Nirbhar Bharat Late Air Commodore Mehar Singh IAF Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp