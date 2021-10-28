New Bengaluru Metro trains complete trial runs

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The seven new Metro trains manufactured by BEML Limited for Bengaluru Metro smoothly completed their trial runs on Wednesday, with the trains clocking a maximum speed of 90 kmph. A 14-member team from the Lucknow-based Research, Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) of the Railway Ministry has been carrying out Oscillation and Emergency Braking Distance Trials on these coaches since October 10.

The trials were carried out daily between 10 pm and 4.30 am (non-Metro revenue hours), between Sampige Road and Peenya Industry stations, in the UP and DOWN direction. “The Safety, Comfort and Derailment tests were completed well before schedule. It was supposed to conclude by November 2,” said a senior Metro official.

Along with the RDSO team, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and BEML engineers were present on the train which underwent the tests. “The personnel on board had sensors to facilitate accurate testing. Empty trains were tested initially, which were then loaded with sandbags weighing up to 360 tonnes. The train speed trial began at 50 kmph, which was gradually increased by 10 kmph. The highest speed tested was 90 kmph. Though our Metro trains have a maximum permissible speed of 80 kmph, an additional buffer testing of 10 kmph is done during tests,” another official said.

Additional days are provided for completion of all tests just in case the sensors develop some problems. “But everything went on fine and the sensors had no issues,” he added. The verdict of the RDSO is expected in a fortnight. “If the RDSO is satisfied with the test results, the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety will give its authorisation, and it will await the Railway Board’s consent,” the official said.

These seven trains will augment the fleet of 50 trains sets, all six-car ones, that BMRCL has presently. The plan is to deploy the new trains along the Purple Line. “We are looking at using them from Mysuru Road to Kengeri, and later on, along the Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield stretch,” the official added.