Infra support for Bengaluru airport, ORR lines

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To boost the much-needed Multimodal Integration (MMI) and Transit Oriented Development (TOD) along Metro corridors, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has now engaged World Resources Institute (WRI India) as technical advisors for Phase 2A and Phase 2B.

The move is an offshoot of the round table discussions on TOD and MMI for Bengaluru’s Metro Rail Corridors held on August 26, 27 and 31. WRI India is a global research organisation focusing on building sustainable, liveable cities and working towards a low-carbon economy.

An official release said, “The initiative seeks to bridge Bengaluru’s disconnect between mass transit infrastructure and unprecedented growth. TOD will help re-direct growth along its rail transit corridors, enabling walkable and connected neighbourhoods.”

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has financially assisted Bengaluru Metro for its Phase-2A (Silk Board to KR Puram) and 2B (KR Puram to KIA) projects and also provided technical assistance for TOD. WRI India will offer ADB technical advisory support.

Anjum Parwez, Managing Director, BMRCL, said, “The move will facilitate mobility and development along the Phase 2A and 2B Metro rail corridors. We see this as a possibility to implement TOD and MMI in Bengaluru, by tapping into the best practices of other cities.”