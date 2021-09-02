RTO officials looking into cause of freak Audi crash that claimed seven lives

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Adugodi traffic police, who are investigating the accident which claimed the lives of seven youths in Koramangala in the wee hours of Tuesday, are awaiting medical reports to initiate further action.

Meanwhile, RTO officials inspected the Audi Q3 SUV and the accident spot to gather further details.

The police are verifying footage recorded by CCTV cameras to ascertain where the youngsters had travelled in the car, prior to the accident. In most of the footage, the car was reportedly found overspeeding, and a food delivery boy had a narrow escape as the car was driven recklessly near Sony World Junction, a few minutes before the crash.

“We are trying to find out which places they had visited in the night before the fatal accident. It is found that they were driving around in the Koramangala area for at least one hour before the accident,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, the officials are investigating what had led to the accident, like whether there was a brake failure or a result of rash and reckless driving. The police have also reportedly sought some details from the car’s manufacturer.