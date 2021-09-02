STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

RTO officials looking into cause of freak Audi crash that claimed seven lives

Meanwhile, RTO officials inspected the Audi Q3 SUV and the accident spot to gather further details.

Published: 02nd September 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Audi car accident, koramangala car accident

Crowd gathers in Koramangala where a speeding Audi Q3 car crashed into a footpath on Tuesday. (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Adugodi traffic police, who are investigating the accident which claimed the lives of seven youths in Koramangala in the wee hours of Tuesday, are awaiting medical reports to initiate further action. 

Meanwhile, RTO officials inspected the Audi Q3 SUV and the accident spot to gather further details.
The police are verifying footage recorded by CCTV cameras to ascertain where the youngsters had travelled in the car, prior to the accident. In most of the footage, the car was reportedly found overspeeding, and a food delivery boy had a narrow escape as the car was driven recklessly near Sony World Junction, a few minutes before the crash.

“We are trying to find out which places they had visited in the night before the fatal accident. It is found that they were driving around in the Koramangala area for at least one hour before the accident,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, the officials are investigating what had led to the accident, like whether there was a brake failure or a result of rash and reckless driving. The police have also reportedly sought some details from the car’s manufacturer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koramangala bengaluru road accident
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp