After 19 years, full-fledged road to come up at BDA’s layout

“The 6.8-km road will be built at a cost of Rs 23 crore. It will be four-lane, extending from Kanakapura Road to Gottigere via Anjanapura Layout.

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Non-motorable roads in Anjanapura Layout make commuting a risky affair

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following repeated demands from Anjanapura site owners, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has decided to construct an 80-feet road through the layout, where sites were allotted 19 years ago. 

“The 6.8-km road will be built at a cost of Rs 23 crore. It will be four-lane, extending from Kanakapura Road to Gottigere via Anjanapura Layout. Tenders will be called for within a month,” a senior BDA official told TNIE on Thursday. 

Asked about the reasons for the delay in building the road, the official said the authority has decided to build it in August 2020. “But the BDA was in a poor shape financially. Our position has improved now after sale of a good number of sites. Now, we have the resources to ready the road which will be of National Highway standards.”

Bengaluru South MLA M Krishnappa, who met the BDA Commissioner and other top officials along with Anjanapura residents on Thursday afternoon, stressed that the road will definitely be in place.  “I have been assured that tenders will be called for in a fortnight after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Until the work begins, I will do what I can within my capacity to make the road motorable,” he said. 

Anjanapura Further Extension Residents Welfare Association president P Sampath Kumar expressed relief at the development. “I am also the owner of 40x60 sqft site in the layout comprising nearly 8,000 allottees. Only around 500 owners have built houses due to poor infrastructure here,” he explained. 

Residents of 9th, 10th and 11th Block do not have roads, Cauvery drinking water or underground drainage connection. “I built my house here in 2006 and it has been a daily struggle to commute. I am relieved that finally a road will be laid here,” a resident said.  

The Anjanapura LBS Nagar Residents Welfare Association lamented to TNIE in a letter that both the BDA and BWSSB are making the residents regret buying BDA sites and construct houses in the layout. 

