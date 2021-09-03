Pothole deadline goes for a toss?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike appears to have gone back on its deadline to rid city roads of potholes. After giving officials 10 days to fill all potholes recently, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday told media persons that there was no need for any deadline for pothole works. “It is a daily affair and should be done as and when they are detected. It can be done in one day, or in seven days,” he said.

The never-ending pothole menace was also noted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who said that they need to be filled up immediately. Gupta said that while monsoon showers have damaged the newly filled potholes, work on the others got delayed as road works were hit by the rain. “Zonal commissioners are addressing the issue in each division and filling potholes. The BBMP is once again holding talks with BWSSB to repair dug-up roads at the earliest. However, they have sought a month’s time to complete the exercise,” he clarified.