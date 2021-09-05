In a first, drug peddler's assets seized by Bengaluru police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a first, the Surya City police have confiscated movable and immovable properties worth Rs 1.6 crore belonging to an inter-state drug peddler. The accused Ajay Kumar Singh hails from Bihar, and was booked under the NDPS Act.

He owns properties including three sites, a flat and an SUV, apart from a bank balance to the tune of Rs 9.7 lakh. The police in 2019, had busted a drug ring and seized 822 kg of drugs from the accused and his associates.

A senior officer said that Singh is a major peddler, who used to supply contraband to local peddlers and consumers for the last five years. He was also arrested earlier in Bihar and Delhi for drug-related offences. He sourced drugs, especially marijuana, from his contact in Odisha, and brought it into the city through a contact from Visakhapatnam.

The police took up the investigation under Chapter VA of the NDPS Act, which deals with freezing and seizing illegally acquired properties. Using his associates David Rahul and Muralidhar Anjay Kumar, Singh would peddle marijuana in the city.

Manipur man held, heroin worth Rs 2 lakh seized

The KG Halli police on Saturday arrested an interstate drug peddler and seized heroin worth Rs 2 lakh. A special team had been tracking his movements in HBR Layout to nab him red-handed. The accused, Soraisam Borish Singh (21) hails from Manipur and used to smuggle drugs concealed in talcum powder box while travelling by flights to avoid scrutiny, and sell it to customers.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials caught him near a bakery when he was waiting for a customer to sell the contraband and seized 10 grams of heroin. The police verified his mobile number to ascertain the source of the drugs from his contact in Bishnupur in Manipur. The police also recovered three boarding passes, and booked him under the NDPS Act.