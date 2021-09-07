STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No more potholes. BBMP given 20 days deadline

He was speaking to the media, after pulling up the BBMP officials for the pathetic road conditions in the City.

This is the condition of Ambedkar Veedhi, near Balekundri Circle, just a few hundred metres from the power house, Vidhana Soudha.| vinod kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday set a deadline of 20 days for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers and staffers to fill all the potholes on major roads and by September 30, all the potholes in the City, including those in arterial and sub- arterial roads should be filled up. He said 1,332 km roads are damaged because of potholes. Of the 8,5791kms roads of ward roads 2,480 km are damaged and, 887kms roads have potholes. Every day 20 loads of hot mix is being used for road repair. 

“Now the progress of works is being monitored through the geo-stamp app. Citizens can also check the details of road repairs through this. They can also see the roads repaired on the BBMP portal. The location, the type of repair and the method of execution, can also be assessed. Work should be done perfectly, guidelines of how to repair are also laid down. No hasty work will be accepted. If any pothole is left unattended and if any complaint is raised, then the engineers will be taken to task and stern action will be taken,” he said.

He was speaking to the media, after pulling up the BBMP officials for the pathetic road conditions in the City. “The next meeting is being scheduled with BBMP, BWSSB, BESCOM and other agencies, where geo-locations of each bad road, pothole, with photographs will be assessed,” he said.

