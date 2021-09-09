Potholes filling work intensified in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the rising complaints of bad road conditions and the recent death of a senior citizen after he fell and hit his head on the potholed road in the City, the BBMP has intensified the exercise of filling the potholes and inspecting them.

On Wednesday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta along with MLA Akhananda Srinivasmurthy and road engineer Prahalad , inspected the potholes in the City. Gupta said that the tasks of filling and closing of the potholes on the arterial, sub-arterial roads, high-density corridors along with ward roads within BBMP limits, have been taken up.

He also visited Pulakeshinagar Bore Bund road and took stock of the pothole filling and road-cutting works. He said that the road maintenance work and filling up of potholes in all the eight zones in Bengaluru, have been undertaken.

The Palike officials have also been instructed to ensure that the materials for the repair works are to be made available for the completion of the work. Gupta insisted that while closing the potholes, the area around should be cleaned. He also instructed the officials to prioritise roads which are scarred with many potholes.