Important to know about Nipah, though no cases in Karnataka: Doctors

With a Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, doctors in Karnataka have started informing their patients on Nipah and its symptoms through emails.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

The Nipah infection — reported in 2018 and 2019 — resurfaced in Kerala.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, doctors in Karnataka have started informing their patients on Nipah and its symptoms through emails. Patients are also being told about differences between clinical symptoms of Nipah and Covid-19.

“With Nipah cases in Kerala, it is important to be aware of the condition and take the necessary preventive measures, especially when Covid virus is still prevailing as the symptoms are similar. It is important to understand the differences or similarities in the two conditions and the way they manifest,” said Dr Mahesh Kumar, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Narayana Health City.

Doctors said that Nipah virus remains isolated to one particular source or area for initial few weeks, while Covid can spread exponentially within the first few weeks in the entire region. Quick contact tracing can help prevent the spread of Nipah, they added.

On clinical symptoms, they said Nipah causes much rapid worsening of symptoms in the first four to five days of infection, involving lungs, heart and brain, leading to a severe disease. Covid, however, can remain asymptomatic or cause symptoms between day 5 and day 7, gradually affecting multiple organs.

Doctors said people infected with Nipah can show similar symptoms to Covid infection. Cough, sore throat, dizziness, drowsiness, muscle pain, tiredness and swelling of the brain (encephalitis), which can cause headache, stiff neck, confusion, seizures and sensitivity to light are some common symptoms. A person might also fall unconscious, ultimately leading to death.

“People with Nipah will usually have a history of consumption of raw fruits, date syrups or may have come in contact with those with Nipah infection. Covid patients will have a history of recent travel, attending a get-together or coming in close contact with those with symptoms,” explained Dr Mahesh.
Dr Sheela Chakravarthy, Director - Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, said the case fatality rate of Nipah is estimated at 40-75 per cent. “Nipah can be transmitted through contaminated foods and also from human-to-human contact. Greater vigil and stricter adherence to safety norms are needed to contain Nipah,” she added.

She said, “Avoid half-eaten fruits. Ensure fruits and vegetables are thoroughly cleaned before consuming. Wearing masks is important to prevent Nipah infection too.”

