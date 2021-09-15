STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMTC gets new chief in IAS rejig

The state government on Tuesday issued orders transferring several IAS officers. Anbu Kumar V, who was commissioner for Public Instructions,

Published: 15th September 2021

BMTC bus

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday issued orders transferring several IAS officers. Anbu Kumar V, who was commissioner for Public Instructions, has been posted as Managing Director (MD) of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). He replaced Dr Reju MT, who has been transferred as MD, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC). 

Dr Ram Prasath Manohar V, MD of Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC), has been transferred as Special Commissioner (Revenue), BBMP, relieving Dr Basavaraju from concurrent charge, but will be holding the concurrent charge of MD, KSIIDC.

Anil Kumar T K, who was Principal Secretary (PS) of Health and Family Welfare Department (Medical Education), has been posted as PS of Health and Family Welfare Department, relieving Jawaid Akhtar from concurrent charge. PS of Backward Classes Welfare Department has been placed under the concurrent charge of PS of Kannada and Culture Department, relieving Dr Ravishankar J from concurrent charge.

Dr Selvakumar S, Secretary of the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, is placed in concurrent charge of Secretary of Co-operation Department, relieving Jayaram N from concurrent charge. 

Excise Commissioner Ravishankar J will be replacing Anil Kumar T and is also placed as Excise Commissioner in concurrent charge. Dr Vishal R, Commissioner, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, is posted as Commissioner for Public Instructions.

Ravindra PN, Director, Mines and Geology Department, is posted as Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, replacing Mohan Raj KP. He is also given concurrent charge of the post he was holding earlier.

