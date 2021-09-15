STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bommai promises 3 lakh LED streetlights in Bengaluru by December-end

“The contractor will install the streetlights in five phases. I have directed them to install at least three lakh streetlights by December-end.

Published: 15th September 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured the Legislative Assembly that three lakh LED streetlights will come up in Bengaluru by December-end, failing which, action will be taken against the contractor. He also directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to replace malfunctioning streetlights.

“The contractor will install the streetlights in five phases. I have directed them to install at least three lakh streetlights by December-end. Or else we can cancel their order,” he said,  adding that there is a clause in the agreement for the government to levy Rs 1 lakh penalty per week if the contractor does not follow. Bommai’s reply came after legislators, cutting across party lines, expressed concern over dark roads. 

Dasarahalli JDS MLA R Manjunath pointed out that a private firm was entrusted with installing 4.85 lakh streetlights in BBMP limits, under a private-public partnership in 2019. It’s been nearly two-and-half years, but work has not started, he said. 

“The Peenya industrial area falls in my constituency. After 6.30 pm, workers from industries take roads which do not have streetlights. Many of them fall as these roads are also dug up in some stretches,” Manjunath said. 

Senior Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy said this is the situation not just in one constituency, but in all the 28 in the city. “No grants have been given to repair existing streetlights as officials said a global tender has been called to install LED lights. We were told they will get no grants till then,’’ he said. 

BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya said they feel so helpless as people have been asking for streetlights for more than one year. Another BJP MLA, Aravind Limbavali, said wherever there are roads, the BESCOM or BWSSB would have dug them up, and without streetlights, these pose a threat to people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
streetlights Basavaraj Bommai Bengaluru
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp