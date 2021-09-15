STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Seven jump to safety after fire breaks out at iconic Bengaluru hotel

Panic gripped Hotel Ajantha Trinity Inn, on Monday night after an accidental fire broke out at its premises on Swami Vivekananda Road, Trinity Circle.

Published: 15th September 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

A video grab of the incident captured from a mobile phone camera

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panic gripped Hotel Ajantha Trinity Inn, on Monday night after an accidental fire broke out at its premises on Swami Vivekananda Road, Trinity Circle. Seven people, including two hotel guests, narrowly escaped by jumping from the first floor, while one sustained minor burns on his hand. 

Two parked vehicles, furniture and other materials were completely gutted. Fire and Emergency personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze within half an hour, averting a major mishap.  Sathya Prakash, one of the injured guests, said he was watching TV when the fire broke out and he alerted the hotel staff. He, along with some others, managed to escape by jumping from the first floor, police said.

A senior police officer from Halasuru police station said the incident occurred around 10.45 pm. The hotel is adjacent to a petrol pump and only one among its 190 rooms was booked.  The hotel owner had come from Mysuru and had parked his car on the premises. The fire was first spotted near the vehicle from where it reportedly spread. However, forensic experts are yet to get at what exactly caused the fire.

Besides Prakash, others namely Nagesh, Mahendra, Dinesh, Abhishek, Rachappaji, and Shekar, were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for first aid. They had inhaled smoke, but were discharged after a while. 

The hotel’s management has lodged a complaint. Meanwhile, experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory stated that no sign of any negligence has been noticed during the preliminary investigation. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and senior police officials monitored the situation till the fire was completely doused. 

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp