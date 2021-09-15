Seven jump to safety after fire breaks out at iconic Bengaluru hotel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panic gripped Hotel Ajantha Trinity Inn, on Monday night after an accidental fire broke out at its premises on Swami Vivekananda Road, Trinity Circle. Seven people, including two hotel guests, narrowly escaped by jumping from the first floor, while one sustained minor burns on his hand.

Two parked vehicles, furniture and other materials were completely gutted. Fire and Emergency personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze within half an hour, averting a major mishap. Sathya Prakash, one of the injured guests, said he was watching TV when the fire broke out and he alerted the hotel staff. He, along with some others, managed to escape by jumping from the first floor, police said.

A senior police officer from Halasuru police station said the incident occurred around 10.45 pm. The hotel is adjacent to a petrol pump and only one among its 190 rooms was booked. The hotel owner had come from Mysuru and had parked his car on the premises. The fire was first spotted near the vehicle from where it reportedly spread. However, forensic experts are yet to get at what exactly caused the fire.

Besides Prakash, others namely Nagesh, Mahendra, Dinesh, Abhishek, Rachappaji, and Shekar, were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for first aid. They had inhaled smoke, but were discharged after a while.

The hotel’s management has lodged a complaint. Meanwhile, experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory stated that no sign of any negligence has been noticed during the preliminary investigation. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and senior police officials monitored the situation till the fire was completely doused.

