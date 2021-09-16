Nagarjuna Construction Company wins bid to build Namma Metro’s Airport Line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder in all the three packages for construction of the 38.44 km line from KR Puram-KIA line. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) opened the financial bids for the construction of its Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Metro Line on Tuesday, for which there were five contenders. The technical bids were opened in June 2021.

A final decision on awarding the contract will be taken after a month. Confirming that NCC was the lowest bidder, BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez said, “Some processes need to be undertaken before finalising the contract. We will need to get approval from Asian Development Bank, which is funding the line,” he said.

To assess the progress of the upcoming Metro Line, Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar, along with Parwez, conducted an inspection of the stretch starting from RV Road to Central Silk Board on Wednesday. “Everything is on track and we are looking at opening the line by the end of 2022,” Parwez said.