Bellandur flyover won’t be pulled down

Another FoB between Iblur and Bellandur Metro stations, which is still under construction, has been found to be free from any infringement and would not be required to be relocated or dismantled.

Published: 17th September 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Picture for representation purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday confirmed that no flyover will be demolished on the Outer Ring Road for Metro constructions, which will be done “in the space available between the split flyover locations”.

“The FoB between Iblur and Bellandur Metro stations infringes the viaduct, and will be relocated on any one side of the existing location by about 60-70 metres where sufficient vertical clearances are available,” BMRCL said.

The FoB adjacent to the Embassy building which is also infringing on pier location P282, will not be dismantled or relocated as BMRCL is modifying its span to facilitate the Metro construction. Another FoB between Iblur and Bellandur Metro stations, which is still under construction, has been found to be free from any infringement and would not be required to be relocated or dismantled.

The BMRCL has sought details from BBMP for clearances required for the construction of a viaduct near the site of a proposed FoB after Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station, which is yet to be constructed.  A BMRCL engineer on Tuesday had said, in a letter to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), there were plans to propose for the demolition of Bellandur flyover along with five-feet over bridges (FoBs) on the stretch between Central Silk Board Junction and KR Puram on the Outer Ring Road under Phase 2-A of the project.

Earlier, BMRCL had said that the FoB at the planned location of Bellandur Metro Station needs to be removed as it infringes at the concourse level. However, the Metro station itself can be used as FoB after its construction.

