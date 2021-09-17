MP PC Mohan urges Bangalore Metro trains to operate from 5 AM-10 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan on Thursday requested the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to extend the operational hours of Namma Metro as its curtailed hours was impacting passengers. The MP urged trains be operated between 5.00 am and 10 pm instead of the present 7 am to 8 pm as the pandemic had subsided.

A letter sent by Mohan to BMRCL MD said the present hours were a matter of deep concern to many passengers. Stating that public transport was fully functional in the City now following the easing of restrictions and regulations related to the pandemic by the State government, he questioned the rationale behind restricted operations of Metro trains.

“The current working hours of Namma Metro train services led several passengers to unaffordable transport facilities, causing severe inconvenience. When the BMTC, KSRTC and other public transport modes are fully operational, why cannot Metro be operated on the same lines and extend its operations? I request to extend the working hours of Namma Metro train services from 5 am till 10 pm,” he said.

The MP pointed out that educational institutions and offices were gradually reopening in Bengaluru while traders and commercial establishments along the corridors are witnessing steady footfalls and sales of the pre-pandemic level. He added that there has been a significant rise in ridership since Namma Metro operations resumed on June 21 and it was likely to reach pre-covid level soon.

Urban transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar welcomed the MP’s initiative. “Work and social activities are getting back to normalcy. Presently, South Western Railway, KSRTC and airport provide services round the clock. BMRCL needs to restore Metro timings to pre-covid with good frequency,” he said.

Ravindra D, manager with a private firm and a Metro commuter, welcomed the move and said, “It will greatly help all commuters, especially the ones who work long hours and are looking for a reliable and safe transport to reach their homes.”

BMRCL officials could not be reached for their response when this story was filed.